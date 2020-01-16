Friday, Jan. 17
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Choose between Northshore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Adult Movie Night stars Maggie Smith in BBC-based ruling class drama, 5:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring a drink, library will provide popcorn. For title, call 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Seaside Saturday presents Snow Days, 10:30 a.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., snow-themed stories, songs and crafts. in partnership with the Manchester Historical Museum, Manchester Public Library and Early Childhood Partners.
SUNday, Jan. 19
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, Jan. 20
Manchester Public Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
After-school Story Time celebrates Chinese New Year, 3:30 p.m., in the Children’s Room at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. holiday-themed stories, crafting and a treat for ages 4 and up: all welcome, Register in advance at 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Movie Matinee Day at AMC Theater Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Regular movies before noon are $6.19 (not IMAX, etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. Infant through birth age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the Fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Writing group session with poet Crystal Condakes Karlberg, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 24
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. For information/reservations, call the C.O.A. Office at 978-526-7500.
Teen Writers’Club meets, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., bring writing materials. Grades 9-12 welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Manchester COA hosts a Chinese New Year Luncheon Buffet feast for seniors,12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel at 12:15., catered by Horizons of Gloucester. $8 per person for first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Jan. 24. For transportation, call 978-526-7500. After-school Fireside stories and snack, 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Join fireside for seasonal stories and a snack. Ages 4 and up, but all are welcome.
Wednesday, JAN. 29
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. Infant through birth age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van starts picking up. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Fr information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the Fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday Jan. 31
Manchester COA’s trip to the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., free admission. Treat yourself to lunch at Collins Café. Information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Submission Deadline for All Creatures Great & Small Pet Photo Contest, shutterbugs of all ages welcome. Entry Form at the library. Community votes for favorites.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. Infant through birth age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the Fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
friday, feb. 7
Manchester-Essex Regional School District Preschool Program screening, to assess 3 and 4 year olds who may need special education/peer pal, by appointment, 43 Lincoln St. Call 978-525-6060.
SUNday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.