thursday, nov. 28
Manchester Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
friday, nov. 29
Manchester Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
SATURDAY, Nov 30
Manchester Public Library reopens, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodystock live with music celebrating the life of Dave Wood, 7 p.m., at the Amaral Bailey Legion Hall, 14 Church St. with Chris + Joe featuring Dennis Monagle, Jittery Jack, and Jenny. Tickets $25 at door, or $20 from American Legion bartenders. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 6
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., return 2:30 p.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Christmas on the Hill at Marini Farms in Ipswich, senior van piuckup starts 12:30 p.m., shop for great gifts,
view the Humans Society’s gallery of trees, its biggest fundraiser for shelter support. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester for candlepin bowling. Senior van pickup starts 12:30 p.m. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Manchester Historical Society’s Holiday Tea at the festively decorated Trask House, 1 p.m. at the festively decorated Trask House. With Christmas carols and treats. Reservations required at 978-526-7230 to sign up. For senior van, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Dec. 13
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, choose between Northshore or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation requested. Senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Dec. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation call 978-526-7500.
