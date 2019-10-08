Wednesday, Oct. 9
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the malls, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Choose between Northshore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation requested. For information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Manchester and Essex Councils on Aging’s trip to see the Scarecrows of Chester, New Hampshire, with lunch at MaryAnn’s Diner in Derry, senior van pickup starts 9:30 a.m., return around 3 p.m. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts at 11:45 a.m. Candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Oct. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx in Peabody, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Manchester Council on Aging Lunch of the Month, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, menu catered by Henry’s. $8 per person to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Oct. 18. Call 978-526-7500 Transportation available.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts at 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m., Bring an appetite. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov.1
“Trash in Massachusetts: State of the State, Manchester Community Center,” Harbor Point with Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG, 7 p..m. with screening of “Bag It” – one man’s journey through reducing plastic. https://www.commonsensemedia.org/movie-reviews/bag-it
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sustainability Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. Products and ideas from local businesses to reduce waste. 11 a.m. bike ride. Pizza and Parfait Food Truck, prizes. Questions? 978-618-6924, or check out:
