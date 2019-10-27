tuesday, oct. 29
Open House at Magic Years cooperative nursery school, 11 a.m. to noon. 1 Chapel Lane. For more information, call 978-526-4750.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts at 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m. Bring an appetite. For information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 1
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots and neighboring stores, senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. $3 requested. Call 978-526-7500 for information and reservations.
Sustainability Fair presents “Trash in Massachusetts: State of the State,” 7 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. With Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG. Screening of “Bag It,” documentary of one man’s journey through reducing plastic. www.commonsensemedia.org/movie-reviews/bag-it.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sustainability Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. Products and ideas from local businesses to reduce waste. 11 a.m. bike ride. Pizza and Parfait Food Truck, prizes. Call 978-618-6924 or find Manchester by the Sea Sustainability on Facebook.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Parker’s Maple Barn and gift shop in Mason, New Hampshire, Senior van pickup starts at 9 a.m. Reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, nov. 6
Manchester Council on Aging presentation and free hearing screening by David Bergeron, of Hearing Partnership LLC and Beauport Hearing Care, 10 a.m. Transportation available. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 8
Manchester Council on Aging’s shopping trip to the malls, senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Manchester Council on Aging goes to lunch at The Beacon Café, Senior van pickup about 11 a.m. The student-run cafe of North Shore Community College’s Culinary Program offer lunch for only $5 to $7.50. Return expected by 1:30 p.m. Reservations by Nov. 9, call 978-526-7500.
wednesday, Nov. 13
Manchester Council on Aging’s lunch trip to Wegmans in Burlington, senior van pickup starts at 10:30 a.m., lunch at Market Café. Return about 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts around 11:45 p.m. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 22
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, T.J. Maxx and Walmart, Senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, Senior van pickup starts about 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. Bring your appetite. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
