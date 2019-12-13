sUNday, Dec. 14
Meet and Greet with Santa Claus, 11:45 to noon, Manchester Fire Headquarters, 12 School St.
Santa Claus Tour of the Town, noon, most Manchester neighborhoods. Santa will pass out animal crackers to the children he meets along the way.
TUesday, Dec. 17
Manchester Woman’s Club fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m., Bravo by the Sea, 40 Beach St., Manchester. The restaurant will donate 10% of the sales to the club if customers mention it when they place their eat-in or take-out order.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation call 978-526-7500.
