Friday, March 6
Manchester COA’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots and Danvers malls, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservation at 978-526-7500.
Saturday, March 7
Opening reception for Eve Perkins art exhibit, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Santander Bank, 17 Union St., Manchester. “The Waterfront at Work & Play” watercolor and ink local plein-air.
sunday, march 8
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
tuesday, march 10
Seaside Garden Club meets, 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point, Light refreshments at 7 p.m., followed by program. All types/leveks of gardeners welcome. $5 guest fee. Contact Dot for more information, Dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Manchester COA’s trip to Boston Flower & Garden Show at Seaport World Trade Center, discounted tickets $16, limited to 18. Van pick up starts at 8:30 a.m., returns by 3 p.m. Call 978-526-7500.
Manchester and Essex senior citizens’ St. Patrick’s Day sit-down dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Regional High School. Table service and music by students. Transportation available. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500
saturday, march 14
Sons of the American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Raffle, 7 p.m. Legion Hall, 14 Church St. Tickets $10 at the Legion (limited to 100). Cash prizes range from $500 to $50. Tickets available at Legion Hall.
sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
monday, march 16
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D–Salem, hosts a town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester.
New members night with Extinction Rebellion, 6:30 p.m., 3 Duncan St., Gloucester. Learn who we are and how we work to save our world. visit: https://www.xrmass.org/action/new-member-orientation-gloucester-2020-03-16.
Wednesday, March 18
Manchester COA’s lunch trip to Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts around 11:30 p.m., return by about 3 p.m. Reservation at 978-526-7500.
Friday, March 20
Manchester COA’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory and T.J. Maxx, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, March 24
Manchester COA’s Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel at 12:15. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $8, for the fist 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by March 19. Transportation available. Call 978-526-7500.
Friday, March 27
Manchester COA’s trip to the MIT Museum in Cambridge. See top architectural drawings collections, The Polaroid Project. $5 fee for ages 65 and up. Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., Return around 2 p.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
