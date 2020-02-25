Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.