Tuesday, Jan. 21
After-school Story Time celebrates Chinese New Year, 3:30 p.m., Children’s Room at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Holiday-themed stories, crafts and a treat for ages 4 and up. All welcome; register in advance at 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Movie Matinee Day at AMC Theater Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Regular movies before noon are $6.19 (not IMAX, etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. 978-526-7711.
Writing group session with poet Crystal Condakes Karlberg, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 24
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington, & T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. For information/reservations, call the COA office at 978-526-7500.
Teen Writers’ Club meets, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring writing materials. Grades 9-12 welcome. 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Manchester Council on Aging Chinese New Year Luncheon Buffet, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, catered by Horizons of Gloucester. $8 per person for first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Jan. 24. For transportation, call 978-526-7500.
After-school fireside stories and snack, 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 4 and up, but all are welcome. 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, JAN. 29
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. 978-526-7711.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van starts picking up. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 31
Manchester COA’s trip to the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., free admission. Treat yourself to lunch at Collins Café. Information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Submission Deadline for All Creatures Great & Small Pet Photo Contest, shutterbugs of all ages welcome. Entry form at the library. Community votes for favorites.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. 978-526-7711.
Friday, Feb. 7
Manchester-Essex Regional School District Preschool Program screening, to assess 3- and 4-year-olds who may need special education/peer pal, by appointment, 43 Lincoln St. 978-525-6060.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. 978-526-7711.
