Wednesday, July 10
Manchester Council on Aging van goes to Ocean State Job Lots im Danvers, pickup begins 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Information/registration, 978-526-7500.
THURSDAY, JULY 11
“Honoring Our Brave” — reception and exhibit for veterans and friends, 6 to 8 p.m., Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. Commemorating Manchester’s own who served in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam Wars. Light refreshments.
Friday, July 12
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, pick up begins at 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m. Admission is free thanks to Free, Fun, Fridays. Call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500 for more information or to register.
Wednesday, July 17
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Seaport Grille in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Lunchtime Lecture by the Sea: America’s Kitchens, 11 a.m., The Thomas Jefferson Memorial, 9 Coolidge Point. $25 members of Historic New England, Cape Ann Museum, and Manchester Historical Museum; $35 nonmembers. For more information visit HistoricNewEngland.org or call 978-522-5540.
Thursday, July 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Boulevard and Farmers Market in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts 2 p.m., returning around 4 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, July 19
Manchester Council on Aging’s Peabody and Danvers malls, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Choose Northshore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, July 23
Manchester Senior Citizens Cookout, 12:15 p.m. at Tuck’s Point, catered by the Causeway, sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging. $8 per person. Prepaid reservations by July 19. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, July 24
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, for candlepin bowling. Senior van pickup starts around 11:45 a.m. $4.25 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, July 25
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Friday, July 26
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s/T.J. Maxx/Walmart shopping area, senior van pick up around 10 a.m. $3 donation. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Saturday, July 27
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Sunday, July 28
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Wednesday, July 31
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts around 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
saturday, Aug. 17
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 5:30—7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St, Manchester. Tickets on Eventbrite or call 978-283-4258 or email: dreamtimewellness@gmail.com
