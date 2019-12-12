Friday, Dec. 13
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, choose between Northshore or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation requested. Senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Movie Night at Manchester Public Library, 5:30 p.m., 15 Union St. Nicole Kidman stars in 2014 Pulitzer prize winning novel film adaptation. For more information, call 978-526-7711. Rated R.
Traditional reading of Charles Dickens’ “Christmas Carol” at the Cheney Homestead, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 106 Hartford Road, lightly dramatized fireside reading 1843 story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Refreshments and period carol singing. All are welcome! Suggested donation $5.
Sunday, Dec. 15
“Holly and Ivy Gala” fundraiser at the History Center, 3 to 6 p.m.,175 Pine St. A festive cocktail party with hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, a signature cocktail, Christmas cookies, coffee bar. $45 donation: pay by check, cash or credit card at the History Center on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Movie Night at the History Center, 6:30 to 9 p.m.,175 Pine St. A guided tour of Frank Capra’s 1946 holiday classic film starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, Suggested donation $2; $5 per family of 3 or more. Refreshments available.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year History Walk starting at the Cheney Homestead, 1 p.m., 106 Hartford Road. Park at Fuss & O’Neill, 146 Hartford Rd. One-and-a-quarter-hour walk to view historic mansions and town property. Dress for the weather. Non-members, $10; Members, $7; Under 16, free. a
Sunday, Jan. 12
Open House at the Cheney Homestead, 1 to 4 p.m., 106 Hartford Rd. Traditional crafts at this early American 1785 Homestead. Donations welcome. Visit: http://www.manchesterhistory.org/MHS3_Cheney_Homestead.html.Tuesday, Jan. 14
Manchester Historical Society’s Genealogy Group meets, 10 a.m., at the History Center, 175 Pine St. Non-members welcome, $3 fee. http://www.manchesterhistory.org
