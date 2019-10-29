Wednesday, Oct. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts at 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m. Bring an appetite. For information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 1
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots and neighboring stores, senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. $3 requested. Call 978-526-7500 for information and reservations.
Teen Writers Club, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Grades 9-12. Bring a notebook and get your creative juices flowing.
Sustainability Fair presents “Trash in Massachusetts: State of the State,” 7 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. With Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG. Screening of “Bag It,” documentary of one man’s journey through reducing plastic. www.commonsensemedia.org/movie-reviews/bag-it.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sustainability Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. Products and ideas from local businesses to reduce waste. 11 a.m. bike ride. Pizza and Parfait Food Truck, prizes. Call 978-618-6924 or find Manchester by the Sea Sustainability on Facebook.
monday, Nov. 4
Final session of Seaside Knitwits to donate hats for Caps for Beantown, 4 p.m. Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Contact Sara Collins, scollins@manchesterpl.org.
Open writing group with Pushcart nominated Crystal Condakes Karlberg, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Parker’s Maple Barn and gift shop in Mason, New Hampshire. Senior van pickup starts at 9 a.m. Reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
Hearthside Book Group meets, 4 p.m. Manchester Public Library, 15 Untion St. To discuss “A Good American Family: The Red Scare and my Father” by David Maraniss. New members welcome.
Wednesday, nov. 6
Manchester Council on Aging presentation and free hearing screening by David Bergeron, of Hearing Partnership LLC and Beauport Hearing Care, 10 a.m. Transportation available. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Nonfiction Book Group meets, 6:30 p.m. Manchester Public Library, 25 Untion St. To discuss: “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeline Albright. New members welcome.
thursday, Nov. 7
Drop-In Knitting Session, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, at the Roundtable. All ages, levels. Call 978-526-2011.
Read with Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog GUS, 3:30, 3:45, 4:00 & 4:15 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Sign up early for 15 minute appointment, 978-526-7711.
Friday, Nov. 8
Manchester Council on Aging’s shopping trip to the malls, senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, Nov. 11
Manchester Public Library closed for Veterans Day.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Manchester Council on Aging goes to lunch at The Beacon Café, Senior van pickup about 11 a.m. The student-run cafe of North Shore Community College’s Culinary Program offer lunch for only $5 to $7.50. Return expected by 1:30 p.m. Reservations by Nov. 9, call 978-526-7500.
wednesday, Nov. 13
Manchester Council on Aging’s lunch trip to Wegmans in Burlington, senior van pickup starts at 10:30 a.m., lunch at Market Café. Return about 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
thursday, Nov. 14
Drop-In Tech Help with Adult Services Librarian Rachael Meneades, 3 to 5 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St.
Friday, Nov. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts around 11:45 p.m. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
November Movie Night, 5:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, movie about racecar driver and his dog, with Kevin Costner. Drinks and snacks OK. www.manchesterpl.org/movies/movies-in-the-library, or 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Klassic Kreations Chocolate and Coffee Program for teens and adults, 11 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., with chocolatier Kim Larkin. Register at 978-526-7711.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Vaping Epidemic: How bad is it,? 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., with Dr. Suzanne Graves, Garden City Pediatrics in Beverly. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Manchester Public library closes at 6 p.m., for Manchester Town Hall
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, Senior van pickup starts about 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. Bring your appetite. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 22
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, T.J. Maxx and Walmart, Senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
