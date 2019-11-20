Thursday, Nov. 21
An afternoon of music and fun at Crowell Chapel, 2 p.m., 3 Rosedale Ave. Sponsored by the Manchester Council on Aging and Friends of the Council on Aging. Interactive first Thanksgiving with costumed Pilgrims, songs, stories, treats, transportation. Information/reservations, 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 22
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, T.J. Maxx and Walmart, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
SUnday, Nov. 24
Book Nook Family Story Time with Miss Melanie, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. 978-526-7711.
WOODYSTOCK 5.
This event started 5 years ago when our friend and neighbor David Wood died suddenly. Now, the proceeds from the event go to other family’s in the community that are dealing with their own tragedy. I was not close to Dave but, I could certainly point you in the right direction if you need more information.
SATURDAY, Nov 30
Welcome to Woodystock live with music celebrating the life of Dave Wood, , 7 p.m., at the Amaral Bailey Legion Hall, 14 Church St. with Chris + Joe featuring Dennis Monagle, Jittery Jack, and Jenny toi the Brophy and McCarthy families. Tickets $25 at the door, or $20 from legion bartenders. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
