Friday, Dec. 6
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., return 2:30 p.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Christmas on the Hill at Marini Farms in Ipswich, senior van pickup starts 12:30 p.m. Shop for gifts, view the Ipswich Humane Group’s Tree Jubilee Gallery, the organization’s largest fundraiser for shelter support. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester for candlepin bowling, senior van pickup starts 12:30 p.m. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Manchester Historical Society’s Holiday Tea, 1 p.m., Trask House, 10 Union St. With Christmas carols and treats. Reservations required at 978-526-7230 to sign up. For senior van, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Dec. 13
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, choose between Northshore or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation requested. Senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Dec. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation call 978-526-7500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.