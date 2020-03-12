Saturday, march 14
Sons of the American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Raffle, 7 p.m., Legion Hall, 14 Church St. Tickets $10 at the Legion (limited to 100). Cash prizes range from $500 to $50.
Sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, march 16
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, hosts a town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St.
Extinction Rebellion New Members Night, 6:30 p.m., Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., Gloucester. Learn about Extinction Rebellion and how it works to save the world. www.xrmass.org.
Wednesday, March 18
Manchester COA’s lunch trip to Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts around 11:30 a.m., return by about 3 p.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
thursday, March 19
(CANCELLED) Manchester 101” lecture and reception, due to corona virus lecture will be recorded and posted for all to safely enjoy.
Friday, March 20
Manchester COA’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory and T.J. Maxx, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, March 24
Manchester COA’s Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 10 Central St. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $8, for the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by March 19. Transportation available. Call 978-526-7500.
wednesday, March 25
(POSTPONED) Manchester-Essex Rotary Club Member Mixer, as precaution due to Corona Virus. New date TBA.
Friday, March 27
Food Demo at the Open Door Pantry by Chef Nora Hilfinger, 10 a.m., senior van pick up starts around 9:30 a.m., Return by noon, Call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500.
Manchester COA’s Trip to MIT Museum in Cambridge, $5 per person. Reservation at 978-526-7500.
Monday, April 6
Free presentation & dinner on preventing gun violence, 6 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School. Sponsored by We Are America. More information: https://www.weareamericathebeautiful.org/.
