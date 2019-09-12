Friday, Sept. 13
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the malls, 10 a.m. senior van pickup, choose between Liberty Tree and Northshore malls. $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Monday, sept. 16
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021 or email feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts at 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. For information/registration call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 20
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Russell Orchards in Ipswich, apple picking and local produce. Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., returns around 1 p.m. For information/registration, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, Sept. 23
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s and adjacent shopping, senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. $3 requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021 or email feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes for candlepin bowling, senior van pickup starts at 11:45 a.m. $4.25 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Information/registration at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 27
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to The Merrimack Valley Quilt Guild Annual Quilt Show in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. $8 at the door. Lunch available (not included with admission). For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, sept. 30
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Rehearsal, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021 or email feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Manchester COA’s trip to Spud’s Restaurant in Rowley, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m., For information/reservation, call 978- 526-7500.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Manchester COA’s trip to the Boulevard in Gloucester and Cape Ann Farmers Market, senior van pickup starts around 2 p.m., returns by about 4 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978- 526-7500.
Friday, Oct. 4
Manchester COA’s trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., returns around 12:30 p.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, Oct. 7
Manchester COA’s trip to Topsfield Fair Senior Citizen Day, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Admission for seniors is only $10. Return around 2 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978- 526-7500.
