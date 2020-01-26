Tuesday, Jan. 28
Manchester Council on Aging Chinese New Year Luncheon Buffet, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, catered by Horizons of Gloucester. $8 per person for first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Jan. 24. For transportation, call 978-526-7500.
After-school fireside stories and snack, 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 4 and up, but all are welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, JAN. 29
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van starts picking up. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 31
Manchester COA’s trip to the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., free admission. Treat yourself to lunch at Collins Café. Information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Mystery Book Group meets, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, to discuss “The Name of the Rose,” by Umberto Eco. New members welcome.
Sunday, feb. 2
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Wegmans in Burlington, Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.; lunch at their Market Café, return around 1 p.m. For information/ reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Submission Deadline for All Creatures Great & Small Pet Photo Contest, shutterbugs of all ages welcome. Entry form at the Manchester Public Library. Community votes for favorites.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pick up starts 9:30 a.m., $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Free Income Tax Advice Thursdays for qualified senior and low income residents starts, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. All volunteer IRS counselors at Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St. Appointments required, call 978-526-7500. Bring previous year’s returns.
Friday, Feb. 7
Manchester-Essex Regional School District Preschool Program screening, to assess 3- and 4-year-olds who may need special education/peer pal, by appointment, 43 Lincoln St. Call 978-525-6060.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van puckup starts around 10 a.m., returns around 10 a.m., $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978- 526-7500.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m, Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., Children’s Room, for infants through 3 years. Call 978-526-7711
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., ages 7 and older, teens, adults. Crocheters, embroiderers, crafters bring handiwork. Call 978-526-7711
sunday, Feb. 23
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
sunday, march 1
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. sunday, march 8
sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
