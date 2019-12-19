friday, Dec. 20
Drop in crafting in the Children’s Room, Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Make Holiday Cards, gingerbread house.
saturday, Dec. 21
monday, Dec. 23
tuesday, Dec. 24
Manchester Public Library open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed for Christmas Day.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Manchester Public Library reopens, 1 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
Mystery Book Group, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. To discuss “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin. New members welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Manchester Public Library New Year’s holiday hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Manchester Public Library closed for New Year’s Day.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Manchester Public Library open from 1 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers. Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Holiday Movie Afternoon in the Children’s Room, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Yi, Jin and Peng find a young yeti, name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure. Reservations at 978-526-7711. Snacks provided. Covered drinks allowed.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the new Whole Foods in Beverly, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return by noon. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester., senior van pick up 11:45 a.m. Candlepin bowling. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Jan. 10
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Salem High School’s Black Cat Cafe for lunch, senior van pickup starts 10:45 for 11:30 reservation. $7 per person. Tips accepted for scholarship program. Senior van pickup around 10:45 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Prepaid reservation by Jan. 8, at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup 1 p.m., return about 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Jan. 17
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Choose between North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Malls. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Movie Matinee Day at AMC Theater Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Regular movies before noon are $6.19 (not IMAX, etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
