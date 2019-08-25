Wednesday, Aug. 28
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van pickup. $4.25 per string, $3 shoe rental. Register at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, 10 a.m. van pickup, return about 2 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
wednesday, Sept. 4
Manchester Weight Watchers morning meeting, Town Hall, 10 Central St., Room 5. For more information, contact Jill Mandia at jill.mandia@weightwatchers.com or Nancy Hammond at hammondn@manchester.ma.us.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 6
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., returns about 2 p.m., $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Gloucester and Cape Ann Farmers Market, senior van pickup starts around 2 p.m., returns about 4 p.m. reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 13
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the malls, 10 a.m. senior van pickup, choose between Liberty Tree and Northshore malls. $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.