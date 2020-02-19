Friday, Feb. 21
Manchester COA’s trip to the malls, 10 a.m. senior van pickup. Choose Northshore or Liberty Tree Mall. Call 978-526-7500.
Adult Movie Night at Manchester Public Library, 5:30 p.m., 14 Union St. Starring Tom Hanks, based on a beloved children’s TV show host. For title, visit: www.manchesterpl.org/movies/movies-in-the-library.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Elisa Pearmain leads memory sharing stories, 2 to 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Light refreshments. All welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, Feb. 23
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, Feb. 24
Nonfiction Book Group meets, 4 p.m. Manchester Public Library, 14 Union St. To discuss “Crazy Brave: A Memoir,” by Joy Harjo. New members welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
tuesday, Feb. 25
Manchester COA Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday lunch of the month, 12:15 p.m. at the the Congregational Chapel, catered by the Causeway, $8 each for the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Feb. 20. Call 978-526-7500.
ALPHA dinner, movie and big questions of life discussed, 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. All Cape Ann residents welcome. To attend, visit www.mecatholic.org and click on the ALPHA drop down link to receive a confirmation.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Manchester COA senior van goes shopping, senior van pickup 10 a.m., to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Feb. 27
North Shore Horticultural Society Meeting, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. “Cooking from an Edible Garden” with Liz Barbour. All welcome; $5 fee for non-members. Call 978-232-0102.
sunday, march 1
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Thursday, March 5
Local author John Judge discuss his book “The Outdoor Citizen: Get Out, Give Back, Get Active,” 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 14 Union St. Free. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, march 8
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Thursday, March 12
Manchester COA’s trip to Boston Flower & Garden Show at Seaport World Trade Center. Discounted ticket $16, limited to 18. Van pick up starts at 8:30 a.m., returns by 3 p.m. Call 978-526-7500.
saturday, march 14
Sons of the American Legion St. Patricks Day Dinner and Raffle, 7 p.m. Legion Hall, 14 Church St. Only 100 tickets. Cash prizes range from $500 to $50. Tickets available at Legion Hall.
sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.