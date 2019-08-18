Monday, Aug. 19
Seaside Knitwits meet, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Knit and crochet hats for Boston children — infants through 18 in need. Just drop in. For more information, contact Sara Collins, scollins@manchesterpl.org.
Family & Friends Star Gazing Party, 7 p.m., presentation by The North Shore Amateur Astronomy Club, Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., then view stars at 8 p.m. at Masconomo Park. Register at rmeneades@manchesterpl.org or call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
PJ Family Story Time with MERDS preschool teacher Alison Turpel, 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., bunny-themed, for ages 3 and up. Wear your pjs. 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, pickup begins 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
thursday, Aug. 22
BLAST OFF to Kindergarten, 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For all incoming Kindergartners to Essex and Manchester elementary schools and their families. Touch-a-school-bus, music, stories, photo booth, big blue blocks, craft and teacher tables. Questions? Call 978-526-7711.
Astronauts, Moon Shots & Spacewalks Trivia Night Part 1, 6 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Questions about astronauts, NASA, and space walks. Ages 14 to adult. Register at 978-526-7711.
Friday, Aug. 23
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory and T.J. Maxx, 10 a.m. senior van pickup. $3 donation. Register at 978-526-7500.
Council on Aging Chicken and Rib Lunch of the Month, 12:15 p.m. at Tuck’s Point. with Davis Bates, singer and musician. $8, catered by The Causeway Restaurant. Prepaid reservations due by Aug. 23. Van available. Call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van pick up. $4.25 per string, $3 shoe rental. Register at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, 10 a.m. van pickup, return about 2 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
wednesday, Sept. 4
Manchester Weight Watchers morning meeting, Town Hall, room 5. For more information, call Jill Mandia at jill.mandia@weightwatchers.com or Nancy Hammond at hammondn@manchester.ma.us; (978) 526-7500
