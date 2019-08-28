Friday, Aug. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, 10 a.m. van pickup, return about 2 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
wednesday, Sept. 4
Manchester Weight Watchers morning meeting, 8 to 9 a.m., Town Hall, 10 Central St., Room 5. For more information, contact Jill Mandia at jill.mandia@weightwatchers.com or Nancy Hammond at hammondn@manchester.ma.us.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 6
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
monday, sept. 9
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Monday night rehearsals begin, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021, or email: feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., returns about 2 p.m., $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Gloucester and Cape Ann Farmers Market, senior van pickup starts around 2 p.m., returns about 4 p.m. reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 13
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the malls, 10 a.m. senior van pickup, choose between Liberty Tree and Northshore malls. $3 donation requested. Reserve a seat at 978-526-7500.
monday, sept. 16
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Monday night rehearsals begin, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021, or email: feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior can pickup starts at 1 p.m./return by 3 p.m. For information/registration call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 20
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Russell Orchards in Ipswich, great apple picking and local produce. Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., returns around 1 p.m. For information/registration, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, Sept. 23
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s and adjacent shopping, senior van pickup starts 10 a.m. $3 requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Monday night rehearsals begin, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021, or email: feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes for candlepin bowling, senior van pickup starts 11:45 p.m. $4.25 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Information/registration at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 27
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to The Merrimack Valley Quilt Guild Annual Quilt Show in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. $8 at the door. Lunch available (not included with admission). For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
monday, sept. 30
Manchester Singers Community Chorus Monday night rehearsals begin, 7:30 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 1 Chapel Lane. New members welcome. Call Fred Broer at 978-283-9021, or email: feb@earthlink.net. manchestersingers.org.
