TUesday, Dec. 17
Manchester Woman’s Club fundraiser, 4 to 8 p.m., Bravo by the Sea, 40 Beach St., Manchester. The restaurant will donate 10% of the sales to the club if customers mention it when they place their eat-in or take-out order.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, and T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation call 978-526-7500.
