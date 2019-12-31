Wednesday, Jan. 1
Manchester Public Library closed for New Year’s Day.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Manchester Public Library open from 1 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 3
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers. Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Holiday Movie Afternoon in the Children’s Room, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Yi, Jin and Peng find a young yeti, name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure. Reservations at 978-526-7711. Snacks provided. Covered drinks allowed.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the new Whole Foods in Beverly, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return by noon. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pick up 11:45 a.m. Candlepin bowling. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Jan. 10
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Salem High School’s Black Cat Cafe for lunch, senior van pickup starts 10:45 for 11:30 reservation. $7 per person. Tips accepted for scholarship program. Senior van pickup around 10:45 a.m. for an 11:30 a.m. reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Prepaid reservation by Jan. 8, at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup 1 p.m., return about 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Jan. 17
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Choose between North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Malls. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Movie Matinee Day at AMC Theater Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Regular movies before noon are $6.19 (not IMAX, etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
