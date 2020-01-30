Friday, Jan. 31
Manchester COA’s trip to the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., free admission. Treat yourself to lunch at Collins Café. Information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Mystery Book Group meets, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, to discuss “The Name of the Rose,” by Umberto Eco. New members welcome.
Sunday, feb. 2
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Wegmans in Burlington, Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.; lunch at their Market Café, return around 1 p.m. For information/ reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Submission Deadline for All Creatures Great & Small Pet Photo Contest, shutterbugs of all ages welcome. Entry form at the Manchester Public Library. Community votes for favorites.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pick up starts 9:30 a.m., $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Valentines Beaded Bracelet making workshop, 12:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library Teen Loft, 15 Union St. For your special Valentine. Grades 6-12 welcome.
Meet local author Ellen Alden, 1:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library Childrens Room, 15 Union St. Ages 3 to 8. Reading, activity and book signing of “The Seal with a Pink Bow.”
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Free Income Tax Advice Thursdays for qualified senior and low income residents starts, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. All volunteer IRS counselors at Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St. Appointments required, call 978-526-7500. Bring previous year’s returns.
Read with Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog Gus, 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Register at 978-526-7711.
Friday, Feb. 7
Manchester-Essex Regional School District Preschool Program screening, to assess 3- and 4-year-olds who may need special education/peer pal, by appointment, 43 Lincoln St. Call 978-525-6060.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van puckup starts around 10 a.m., returns around 10 a.m., $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978- 526-7500.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Monday, Feb. 10
Nonfiction Book Group meets, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. To discuss “Crazy Brave,” by multi-award winning author Joy Harjo. New members welcome.
tuesday, Feb. 11
Afterschool Story Time Celebrates: Valentine’s Day, 3:30 p.m. in the children’s room at Manchester Public Lbrary, 15 Union St. Ages 4+. Register at
Seaside Garden Club special meeting, 7 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point, Seed Starting Tips and Tricks with Marie Patrice Masse, M.Ed. Guest fee is $5.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m, Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., Children’s Room, for infants through 3 years. Call 978-526-7711.
Manchester COA’s movie matinee at AMC Theater at Liberty Tree Mall, senior can pickup starts at 10 a.m. for a show before noon; any regular (not IMAX etc.)Return around 1:30 p.m. Sign up at 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., ages 7 and older, teens, adults. Crocheters, embroiderers, crafters bring handiwork. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Feb. 14
Manchester COA’s trip to Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m., for late breakfast or lunch. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, Feb. 17
Manchester Public Library closed for Presidents’ Day, resumes regular hours Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1 to 8 p.m.,
Tuesday, Feb. 18
375 Years of memory sharing & stories, 2 to 3:30 p.m., with renowned storyteller, Elisa Pearmain, Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. for adults and children aged 9+. Registration required at 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Manchester COA’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup begins 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Feb. 21
Manchester COA’s trip to the Malls, 10 a.m., senior van pick up. Choose Northshore or Liberty Tree Mall. Call 978-526-7500.
saturday, Feb. 22
Elisa Pearmain leads memory sharing stories, 2 to 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Light refreshments. All welcome.
sunday, Feb. 23
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Manchester COA senior van goes shopping, senior van pickup 10 a.m., to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
sunday, march 1
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
sunday, march 8
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome.
sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.