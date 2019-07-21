Tuesday, July 23
Manchester Senior Citizens Cookout, 12:15 p.m. at Tuck’s Point, catered by the Causeway, sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging. $8 per person. Prepaid reservations by July 19. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, July 24
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, for candlepin bowling. Senior van pickup starts around 11:45 a.m. $4.25 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, July 25
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Friday, July 26
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s/T.J. Maxx/Walmart shopping area, senior van pick up around 10 a.m. $3 donation. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Saturday, July 27
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Sunday, July 28
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Wednesday, July 31
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts around 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
saturday, Aug. 17
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
