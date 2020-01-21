Wednesday, Jan. 22
Movie Matinee Day at AMC Theater Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Regular movies before noon are $6.19 (not IMAX, etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Writing group session with poet Crystal Condakes Karlberg, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 24
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington, & T.J. Maxx shopping area, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. For information/reservations, call the COA office at 978-526-7500.
Teen Writers’ Club meets, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring writing materials. Grades 9-12 welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Manchester Council on Aging Chinese New Year Luncheon Buffet, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, catered by Horizons of Gloucester. $8 per person for first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Jan. 24. For transportation, call 978-526-7500.
After-school fireside stories and snack, 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 4 and up, but all are welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, JAN. 29
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van starts picking up. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 31
Manchester COA’s trip to the Davis Museum at Wellesley College, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m., free admission. Treat yourself to lunch at Collins Café. Information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Mystery Book Group meets, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, to discuss “The Name of the Rose,” by Umberto Eco. New members welcome.
Sunday, feb. 2
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Submission Deadline for All Creatures Great & Small Pet Photo Contest, shutterbugs of all ages welcome. Entry form at the library. Community votes for favorites.
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. For infants through age 3; all welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Free Income Tax Advice Thursdays for qualified senior and low income residents starts, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. All volunteer IRS counselors at Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St. Appointments required, call 978-526-7500. Bring previous year’s returns.
Friday, Feb. 7
Manchester-Essex Regional School District Preschool Program screening, to assess 3- and 4-year-olds who may need special education/peer pal, by appointment, 43 Lincoln St. Call 978-525-6060.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m, Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., Children’s Room, for infants through 3 years. Call 978-526-7711
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., ages 7 and older, teens, adults. Crocheters, embroiderers, crafters bring handiwork. Call 978-526-7711
Sunday to March 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., with preschool teacher Miss Melanie at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16.
