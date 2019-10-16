Friday, Oct. 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx in Peabody, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Information/reservations call 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Council on Aging Lunch of the Month, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, menu catered by Henry’s. $8 per person to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Oct. 18. Call 978-526-7500. Transportation available.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts at 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m., Bring an appetite. Information/reservations call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 1
“Trash in Massachusetts: State of the State,” 7 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. With Janet Domenitz, executive director of MassPIRG. Screening of “Bag It,” documentary of one man’s journey through reducing plastic. https://www.commonsensemedia.org/movie-reviews/bag-it.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sustainability Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manchester Community Center, Harbor Point. Products and ideas from local businesses to reduce waste. 11 a.m. bike ride. Pizza and Parfait Food Truck, prizes. Call 978-618-6924 or find Manchester by the Sea Sustainability on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.