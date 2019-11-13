thursday, Nov. 14
Drop-In Tech Help with Adult Services Librarian Rachael Meneades, 3 to 5 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. 978-526-7711.
Friday, Nov. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts around 11:45 a.m. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
November Movie Night, 5:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Movie about race car driver and his dog, with Kevin Costner. Drinks and snacks OK. www.manchesterpl.org/movies/movies-in-the-library or 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Klassic Kreations Chocolate and Coffee Program for teens and adults, 11 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With chocolatier Kim Larkin. Register at 978-526-7711.
SUnday, Nov. 17
Book Nook Family Story Time with Miss Melanie, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, Nov. 18
The Vaping Epidemic: How bad is it?, 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With Dr. Suzanne Graves, Garden City Pediatrics in Beverly. 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Manchester Public library closes at 6 p.m., for Manchester Town Hall meeting.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, Senior van pickup starts about 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. Bring your appetite. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Nov. 21
An afternoon of music and fun at Crowell Chapel, 2 p.m., 3 Rosedale Ave. Sponsored by the Manchester Council on Aging and Friends of the Council on Aging. Interactive first Thanksgiving with costumed Pilgrims use songs, stories, treats, transportation. Information/reservations, 978-526-7500.
Friday, Nov. 22
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, T.J. Maxx and Walmart, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
SUnday, Nov. 24
Book Nook Family Story Time with Miss Melanie, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. 978-526-7711.
