MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY PROGRAMMING CANCELED THROUGH MARCH 31
Wednesday, March 18
Manchester COA’s lunch trip to Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts around 11:30 a.m., return by about 3 p.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
thursday, March 19
CANCELED: Manchester 101” lecture and reception, due to coronavirus lecture, will be recorded and posted for all to safely enjoy.
Friday, March 20
Manchester COA’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory and T.J. Maxx, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Sunday, march 22
CANCELED: Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, March 24
Manchester COA’s Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 10 Central St. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $8, for the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by March 19. Transportation available. Call 978-526-7500.
wednesday, March 25
POSTPONED: Manchester-Essex Rotary Club Member Mixer, as precaution due to coronavirus. New date TBA.
Friday, March 27
Food Demo at the Open Door Pantry by Chef Nora Hilfinger, 10 a.m., senior van pickup starts around 9:30 a.m., return by noon. Call the COA office at 978-526-7500.
Manchester COA’s trip to MIT Museum in Cambridge, $5 per person. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Monday, April 6
Free presentation and dinner on preventing gun violence, 6 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School. Sponsored by We Are America. More information: https://www.weareamericathebeautiful.org/.
