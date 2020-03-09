Tuesday, march 10
Seaside Garden Club meets, 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point. Light refreshments at 7 p.m. followed by program. All types/levels of gardeners welcome. $5 guest fee. Contact Dot for more information, Dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Manchester COA’s trip to Boston Flower & Garden Show at Seaport World Trade Center, discounted tickets $16, limited to 18. Van pick up starts at 8:30 a.m., returns by 3 p.m. Call 978-526-7500.
Manchester and Essex senior citizens’ St. Patrick’s Day dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St. Table service and music by students. Transportation available. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Saturday, march 14
Sons of the American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Raffle, 7 p.m., Legion Hall, 14 Church St. Tickets $10 at the Legion (limited to 100). Cash prizes range from $500 to $50.
Sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, march 16
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, hosts a town hall, 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St.
Extinction Rebellion New Members Night, 6:30 p.m., Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., Gloucester. Learn about Extinction Rebellion and how it works to save the world. www.xrmass.org.
Wednesday, March 18
Manchester COA’s lunch trip to Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts around 11:30 a.m., return by about 3 p.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Friday, March 20
Manchester COA’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory and T.J. Maxx, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, March 24
Manchester COA’s Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon, 12:15 p.m., Congregational Chapel, 10 Central St. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $8, for the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by March 19. Transportation available. Call 978-526-7500.
Friday, March 27
Manchester COA’s trip to the MIT Museum in Cambridge, $5 per perspn. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Monday, April 6
Free presentation & dinner on preventing gun violence, 6 to 8 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School. Sponsored by We Are America. More information: https://www.weareamericathebeautiful.org/.
