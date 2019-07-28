Wednesday, July 31
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts around 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Lunchtime Lecture by the Sea: Old House Dos and Don’ts, 11 a.m., The Thomas Jefferson Memorial, 9 Coolidge Point. With Historic New England’s Sally Zimmerman. $25 Historic New England, Cape Ann Museum, and Manchester Historical Museum members, $35 nonmembers. Call 978-522-5540.
thursday, Aug. 8
Manchester Summer Chamber Music presents “Thousandth Orange,” 7:30 p.m., at the residence of Stephen and Isabella Bates, 2 Masconomo St. With Dr. Ryo Yanagitani leading narrative concert. Advanced purchase required. www.manchestersummerchambermusic.org, 978-704-1041.
friday, Aug. 9
Manchester Summer Chamber Music presents “Thousandth Orange,” 7:30 p.m., at the residence of Stephen and Isabella Bates, 2 Masconomo St. With Dr. Ryo Yanagitani leading narrative concert. Advanced purchase required. www.manchestersummerchambermusic.org, 978-704-1041.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Salem Willows, pickup starts at 11 a.m., return around 2 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Gloucester’s Boulevard and farmers market, pick up starts around 2 p.m., return around 4 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
Friday, Aug. 16
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Peabody and Danvers Malls, Pick up starts at 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Register at 978-526-7500.
saturday, Aug. 17
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, pickup begins 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 23
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, 10 a.m. senior van pickup. $3 donation. Register at 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van pick up. $4.25 per string, $3 shoe rental. Register at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, 10 a.m. van pick up, return about 2 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
