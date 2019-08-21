thursday, Aug. 22
BLAST OFF to Kindergarten, 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For all incoming Kindergartners to Essex and Manchester elementary schools and their families. Touch-a-school-bus, music, stories, photo booth, big blue blocks, craft and teacher tables. Questions? Call 978-526-7711.
Astronauts, Moon Shots & Spacewalks Trivia Night Part 1, 6 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Questions about astronauts, NASA, and space walks. Ages 14 to adult. Register at 978-526-7711.
Friday, Aug. 23
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory and T.J. Maxx, 10 a.m. senior van pickup. $3 donation. Register at 978-526-7500.
Council on Aging Chicken and Rib Lunch of the Month, 12:15 p.m. at Tuck’s Point. with Davis Bates, singer and musician. $8, catered by The Causeway Restaurant. Prepaid reservations due by Aug. 23. Van available. Call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, 11:45 a.m. van pick up. $4.25 per string, $3 shoe rental. Register at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 30
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield, 10 a.m. van pickup, return about 2 p.m. Register at 978-526-7500.
wednesday, Sept. 4
Manchester Weight Watchers morning meeting, Town Hall, Room 5. For more information, call Jill Mandia at jill.mandia@weightwatchers.com or Nancy Hammond at hammondn@manchester.ma.us; (978) 526-7500.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 6
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Reserve your seat at978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., returns about 2 p.m., $3 donation requested.Reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Gloucester’ and Cape Ann Farmers Market, senior van pickup starts around 2 p.m., returns about 4 p.m. reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Sept. 13
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the malls, 10 .am., senior van pick up, choose between Liberty and North Shore Malls. $3 donation requested. Reserve your seat at 978-526-7500.
