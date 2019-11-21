Friday, Nov. 22
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, T.J. Maxx and Walmart, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
friday, Nov. 22
Mystery Book Group meets, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. new members always welcome. 978-526-7711.
SUnday, Nov. 24
Book Nook Family Story Time with Miss Melanie, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. 978-526-7711.
wednesday, nov. 27
Manchester Public Library closes at 4 p.m. for Thanksgiving
thursday, nov. 28
Manchester Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
friday, nov. 29
Manchester Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
SATURDAY, Nov 30
Manchester Public Library reopens, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Woodystock live with music celebrating the life of Dave Wood, 7 p.m., at the Amaral Bailey Legion Hall, 14 Church St. with Chris + Joe featuring Dennis Monagle, Jittery Jack, and Jenny. Tickets $25 at door, or $20 from American Legion bartenders. Doors open 6:30 p.m.
