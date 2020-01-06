Tuesday, Jan. 7
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the new Whole Foods in Beverly, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return by noon. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St,
Music, movement and simple stories in the Children’s Room. Infant through birth age 3; all welcome! Call 978-526-7711.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, senior van pickup at 11:45 a.m. Candlepin bowling. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the Fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring yarn, needles, project, curiosity. Ages 7 through adult. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 10
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Salem High School’s Black Cat Cafe for lunch, senior van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m. for 11:30 reservation. $7 per person. Tips accepted for scholarship program. Return by 1:30 p.m. Prepaid reservation by Jan. 8, at 978-526-7500.
Sunday, JAN. 12
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, with Miss Melanie. For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Afterschool Fireside stories and snack, 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Join fireside for seasonal stories and a snack. Ages 4+, but all are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup 1 p.m., return about 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Nonfiction Book Group meets, 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., to discuss “Strangers in Their Own Land,” by Arlie Russell Hochschild and “The People are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore,” by Jared Yates Sexton. New members welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 17
Manchester Council on Aging goes to the malls, senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Choose between Northshore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Adult Movie Night stars Maggie Smith in BBC-based ruling class drama, 5:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Bring a drink, library will provide popcorn. For title, call 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Seaside Saturday presents Snow Days, 10:30 a.m., at Manchester Public Library, 15 Untion St., snow-themed stories, songs and crafts. in partnership with the Manchester Historical Museum, Manchester Public Library and Early Childhood Partners.
SUNday, Jan. 19
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Monday, Jan. 20
Manchester Public Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Afterschool Story Time celebrates Chinese New Year, 3:30 p.m., in the Children’s Room at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. holiday-themed stories, crafting and a treat for ages 4+: all welcine, Register in advance at 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Movie Matinee Day at AMC Theater Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts about 10 a.m. Regular movies before noon are $6.19 (not IMAX, etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Writing group session with poet Crystal Condakes Karlberg, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Jan. 24
Teen Writers’Club meets, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., bring writing materials. Grades 9-12 welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St, For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Afterschool Fireside stories and snack, 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Join fireside for seasonal stories and a snack. Ages 4+, but all are welcome.
Wednesday, JAN. 29
Wednesday, JAN. 29
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Submission Deadline for All Creatures Great & Small Pet Photo Contest, shutterbugs of all ages welcome. Entry Form at the library. Community votes for favorites.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
SUNday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM Story Time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 2-6. Call 978-526-7711.
