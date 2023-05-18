Manchester Essex Regional High School athletes back Beverly Bootstraps

MANCHESTER — Lending a hand by collecting more than 100 pounds of food, Manchester Essex Regional High School student athletes got together to contribute to the Beverly Bootstraps food drive.
The April effort resulted in 162 pounds of food being donated to the program.
The food drive was organized by Manchester Essex Regional High School sophomore Libby McKinnon, who volunteers at Beverly Bootstraps.
McKinnon, who plays girls lacrosse, coordinated the event and enlisted all spring sports students to collect canned goods and non-perishable items.
“Starting off as a community service project, it was in incredible experience to see how much support came from the athletes and coaches,” said McKinnon.
Each spring sports team was in charge of collecting one of the organization's most needed items: boys baseball collected boxes of pasta, boys lacrosse collected peanut butter, girls lacrosse collected canned fruit, the sailing team collected canned tuna, girls softball collected boxes of macaroni and cheese, boys tennis collected canned vegetables and girls tennis gathered cans of soup.
Teams were asked to also donate personal hygiene and bathroom items.
Students delivered the items to Beverly Bootstraps, which in turn donated the items to families and community members in need.
The aim of Beverly Bootstraps is to provide needed resources to families and individuals so they can become self-sufficient. The organization offers emergency and long-term assistance including access to food, housing stability, adult and youth programs, education, counseling and advocacy.
Manchester Essex Regional High School Athletic Director Cameron Molinare said the Athletic Department appreciates the efforts of the coaches, student-athletes and families.
“We would also like to extend a huge thank you to sophomore student-athlete Libby McKinnon for her leadership, vision and mission that helped make this community service project possible,” said Molinare. “Providing opportunities for all our athletic programs to get together and give back to those in need is super important.”
Molinare said education-based athletics amounts to more than just how teams perform in competition.
“Community service initiatives such as this one provide everyone with the opportunity to grow as servant leaders and give back tour surrounding community,” Molinare said. “This project was a huge success, thanks to the efforts of our student-athletes and Libby McKinnon. We are excited to run more community service projects in the future.”
For her part, McKinnon said the overall goal of the food drive is to foster a relationship between Beverly Bootstraps and Manchester Essex Regional High School.
“The impact was profound when I learned the food donations would be put to immediate use given the 300-plus households Beverly Bootstraps supports each week,” said McKinnon. “It will be exciting to see what we achieve next year.”
For more information about Beverly Bootstraps, go to www.beverlybootstraps.org.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.