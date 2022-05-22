Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Monday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Tuesday, northest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots in the morning. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night through Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. A chance of showers.