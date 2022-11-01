The local Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noontime meals to homebound older adults in Gloucester.
Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated, according to Senior Care Inc. which runs the program.
The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery.
More information is available by visiting the volunteer section of the website www.seniorcareinc.org or by contacting Ruth Lindsay at ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org