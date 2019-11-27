DANVERS — Nearly 100 people, dressed in Venetian masquerade attire, danced the night away at the home of John Archer during Montserrat College of Arts' Beaux Arts Ball.
The ball, held Nov. 16, raised money to benefit scholarships for students at the private visual art and design college in Beverly founded in 1970 by seven artists from Cape Ann and the North Shore.
The event was inspired by the original Beaux Arts Ball begun at Paris art schools in the late 19th century.
Faculty, students, and models all vied for the most creative and fanciful costumes in the tradition of Italian Carnivale.
