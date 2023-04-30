MANCHESTER — Two local children won their age divisions of Knights of Columbus’ Free Throw Regional Championship at St Mary’s High School in Lynn.
Of the seven youngsters who made it to the regionals and shot from the free shot line, Hadley Duncan and Chase Anderson won their 11- and 12-year-old girls/boys age group, respectively, and were invited to go on to the statewide finals at Archbishop Williams High School on Braintree last month.
Three others — Mia Dickerson, girls age 9-10; Dante Moore, boys age 9-10; Alex St. Marie, boys age 13-14 — were runners-up in their age group.
Also participating from Manchester-by-the-Sea in the shootout competition were Dustin Rubin, boys age 9, and Noah Rubin- Boys age 12.
The seven were winners of January’s Free Throw Championship, hosted by Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus.
“We were pleased to see the level of skill and good sportsmanship on display from each of our competitors,” Masconomo Council organizer Fred Newton said. “Their shooting consistency was awesome.”