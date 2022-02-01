LOWELL, Mass. — Cape Ann residents were among the 4,582 graduates of the University of Massachusetts Lowell in May. The local members of the Class of 2021 are:

Michael Loebelenz of Essex, who received a doctor of physical therapy degree in physical therapy.

William Dyer of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of arts degree in political science.

Ryan Cilluffo of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.

Treigh Shannon of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science degree in clinical laboratory sciences.

Marc Phinney of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

Sierra Rudolph of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.

Timothy Casagrande of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in business administration degree in business administration.

Michael Collins of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in business administration degree in business administration.

Tyler Ramsdell of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

Nicholas Curcuru of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in engineering degree in plastics engineering.

Raymond Pape of Gloucester, who received a doctor of education degree in language arts and literacy.

Scott Fulmer of Gloucester, who received a doctor of science degree in work environment.

Noah Hillier of Gloucester, who received a master of public administration degree in public administration.

Samuel Heaney-Balf of Gloucester, who received a master of science degree in finance.

Trevor Blank of Gloucester, who received a master of science degree in radiological sciences and protection.

Angela Bertolino of Gloucester, who received a master of science in engineering degree in electrical engineering.

Derek Goveny of Gloucester, who received a master of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

Peter DeRosa of Rockport, who received a bachelor of science degree in physics.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you