LOWELL, Mass. — Cape Ann residents were among the 4,582 graduates of the University of Massachusetts Lowell in May. The local members of the Class of 2021 are:
Michael Loebelenz of Essex, who received a doctor of physical therapy degree in physical therapy.
William Dyer of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of arts degree in political science.
Ryan Cilluffo of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
Treigh Shannon of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science degree in clinical laboratory sciences.
Marc Phinney of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
Sierra Rudolph of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice.
Timothy Casagrande of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in business administration degree in business administration.
Michael Collins of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in business administration degree in business administration.
Tyler Ramsdell of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering.
Nicholas Curcuru of Gloucester, who received a bachelor of science in engineering degree in plastics engineering.
Raymond Pape of Gloucester, who received a doctor of education degree in language arts and literacy.
Scott Fulmer of Gloucester, who received a doctor of science degree in work environment.
Noah Hillier of Gloucester, who received a master of public administration degree in public administration.
Samuel Heaney-Balf of Gloucester, who received a master of science degree in finance.
Trevor Blank of Gloucester, who received a master of science degree in radiological sciences and protection.
Angela Bertolino of Gloucester, who received a master of science in engineering degree in electrical engineering.
Derek Goveny of Gloucester, who received a master of science in engineering degree in mechanical engineering.
Peter DeRosa of Rockport, who received a bachelor of science degree in physics.