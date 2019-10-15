wednesday, Oct. 16
Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Newman and Redford star in a 1969 classic western. Bring snacks, drinks. Call 978-546-6934.
thursday, Oct. 17
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Poetry Readers Club meets, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Discuss “Wade in the Water” by Tracy K. Smith. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Rockport Harvest Fest, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown.
Bobbi Gibb book reading and signing, 11 a.m., The Paper Mermaid, 57 Main St. Gibbs reads and signs “The Girl Who Ran,” an illustrated children’s book based on her trailblazing run. Rescheduled from Oct. 12. Call 978-546-3553 or go to www.papermermaid.com.
Death Cafe, 4 to 6 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. Discuss death to value life. Call 978-546-2989.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Swedish Pancake Breakfast at Spiran Lodge, 8 to 11 a.m., corner of Broadway and School streets. Adults $9; children $5. Nisu and other Nordic baked goods available.
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Rockport COA’s trip to Covered Bridges of New Hampshire, 8:45 a.m. departure. With professional guide in Troy, New Hampshire, for a tour of the covered bridges. Lunch at the East Hill Farm. Payment and reservation by Oct. 10: $75 per person.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Preview night for Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 5 to 7 p.m., Broadway and School streets. New members welcome to join. Handicapped-accessible. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Broadway and School streets. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Pigeon Cove Circle Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cove Circle Center, 6 Breakwater Ave., Pigeon Cove. Bake table includes Nisu.
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Broadway and School streets. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Sunday, Oct 27
Friends of Rockport Public Library fall book sale, 1 to 5 p.m., Broadway and School streets. Go to www.rockportlibrary.org or call 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Friday, Nov. 1
Brooks Williams at Old Sloop Coffeehouse with opener Prateek, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., Handicapped-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $5 for juniors, $24 for families. http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. Call 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. Call 978-546-2573.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals (35) call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday mornings
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
