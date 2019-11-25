Tuesday, Nov. 26
Morning Storytime for Pre-schoolers ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share joyful stories, songs and play time. 978-546-6934, www.rockportlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Rockport Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 28
Rockport Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Pigeon Cove Circle Christmas in the Cove Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cove Circle Center, 17 Breakwater Avenue, just past the Tool Co. Christmas Past Room, treasures from local artisans, luncheon and more. Call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Monday, Dec. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome. Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets. Lunch on your own. Leave for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
thursday, dec. 5
Alzheimer’s Association free educational program, 1 p.m., at the Rockport Community House at 58 Broadway.
Saturday, Dec. 7
The Nordic Christmas celebration of Jul Fest, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spiran Lodge, Rockport, corner of Broadway and School Street. St. Lucia festival, holiday music, and lunch, Nordic foods including nisu, meats, herring, cheeses. Greens and gifts for sale.
Holiday Book & Author Fair, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St. Meet local authors and buy their books for holiday gift-giving. Tree lighting and Christmas carols follow in Dock Square. Refreshments.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
Thursday, Dec. 19
The Rockport American Legion Band celebrates Christmas Sunday, 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 12 School St., and 7 p.m. at the Denmar Rehabilitation Center. Both concerts are free. For more information, call 617-739-1160.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome. Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday mornings
Which Craft? in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
