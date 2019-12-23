Tuesday, Dec. 24
Rockport Public Library closes, 3 p.m.. for Christmas.
wednesday, Dec. 25
Rockport Public Library closed for Christmas.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
On Screen
Saturday, Dec. 28
Current release screening at Rockport Public Library, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Brenner Room, 17 School St. A group of toys go on an road trip with their friend, Forky. Rated G. 978-546-6934.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Holiday romantic comedy of love and second chances for New Yorkers at the New Year, 2 to 4 p.m. Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Rated PG-13. (no classic movie this week due to holidays). 978-546-6934.
Monday, dec. 30
Which Craft?, 11 a.m., Trustees Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
tuesday, dec. 31
Rockport Public Library closes at 3 p.m. for New Years Eve.
Rockport New Years Eve, local shops and venues, musical events, food and fun entertainment includes clowns, jugglers, celestial viewing with astronomy club. The ball drops at midnight in Dock Square.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Rockport Public Library closed for New Years Day.
------------------
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday mornings
Which Craft?, 11 a.m., Trustees Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
