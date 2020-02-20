Saturday, Feb. 22
Current release screening of a drama based on the best-selling novel by Donna Tartt. 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated R. Snacks and beverages. Questions? Call 978-546-3259 or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
sunday, feb. 23
Lego Club builds with legos, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Creations will be displayed outside the Children’s Room. For ages 5+. Questions? 978-546-3259, or: gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Spiran Hall screens “Sirkka,” a documentary of Cape Ann Finnish-Americans based on memories of 99-year-old Sirkka Tuomi Holm, 7 p.m., followed by discussion, coffee and Nisu. Questions? Call Valerie Nelson at 978-283-7569.
monday, Feb. 24
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-3259.
Minute-to-Win-it Monday, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Kids complete 60-second challenges with materials found around the house. Register to join the fun!
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday Evening Adult Book Group meets, 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Preschool Storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room. Rockport Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays, followed by open play and crafts. Call 978-546-3259.
wednesday, Feb. 26
Classic movie matinee of 1949 drama/mystery with Orson Welles in post WWII Vienna, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Snacks and beverages. Call 978-546-3259.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee. Call 978-546-3259.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
History Book Club adult discussion group meets, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The topic is American reconstruction after the Civil War. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Information session for a new adult group to read and research plays from classic to current, 2 to 3 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. All are welcome. Questions? 978-546-3259, or: gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Adult Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Questions? Call 978-546-3259, or email gnangle@rockportlibrary.org.
Rockport Republican Town Committee Meeting, 5:30 –7:30 p.m. Conference Room, Rockport police station, 168 Main St. Registered Republicans and un-enrolled conservatives please attend. www.facebook.com/events/483275572351079/.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper for members and guests, 6:30 pm. With speaker Robin Carlos discussing Universal Promise(education for underserved regions). Officers and chairpersons meet at 5:30.
Friday, Feb. 28
RUNA, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St., handicap-accessible. Advance: $20; at door: $25, juniors $5, and families $50. Call 978-309-9667 or visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, send email to info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org.
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. Call 978-546-3259.
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-3259.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, March 5
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 11
Colonialism and Indigenous Peoples video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Thursday, March 12
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, March 18
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
wednesday, March 19
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
“The Personal is Political: Art and Activism 2020,” 6 to 8 p.m., Hibbard Gallery talk, Rockport Art Association & Museum. Paula Estey’s journey from gallery owner to activist; how artists can be catalysts for change. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, March 26
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
wednesday, April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism &Youth &Media, video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series. Call 978-546-3259.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
