Thursday, Dec. 12
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
“The Death I Want,” a talk on medical aid in dying by Dr. Roger Kligler, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. Free and open to all, with Q & A. Co-sponsored by Compassion and Choices.
friday, dec. 13
“21 Guaranteed Ways to Get Detention & The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” 7 p.m., John A. Lane Performing Center, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Performance by Rockport Middle School Drama. Tickets available at the door.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Rockport Democratic Town Committee meets, 10:30 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. With Keith Sonia, regional field director for the Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate campaign. New members welcome. 978-546-3754.
Saturday Crafts in the Children Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop in, craft supplies will be set up. 978-546-6934.
Film Screening, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Current release screening of a 2019 Quentin Tarantino comedy/drama starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Rated R. Bring snacks and covered drinks. 978-546-6934.
“21 Guaranteed Ways to Get Detention & The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” 7 p.m., John A. Lane Performing Center, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Performance by Rockport Middle School Drama. Tickets available at the door.
Musicmakers Brad Byrd and John Jeromne and Marina and Bernard, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Wheelchair-accessible. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at door, $5 for juniors, $24 families. Visit oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, email info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
sunday, dec. 15
The Rockport American Legion Band celebrates Christmas, 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 12 School St. 617-739-1160.
“21 Guaranteed Ways to Get Detention & The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” 2 p.m., John A. Lane Performing Center, 24 Jerden’s Lane. Performance by Rockport Middle School Drama. Tickets available at the door.
Notable Fiction adult discussion group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Holiday Film Series, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Lubrary, 17 School St. View a 1992 musical fantasy by Jim Henson Productions based on the classic Dickens holiday tale. Rated G. Bring snacks and covered drinks.
Monday, Dec. 16
Which Craft? in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
Minute-to-Win-it Monday, 3:30 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New afterschool kids’ program; 60-second creativity challenges using objects commonly found around the house. Register at 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Monday Evening Adult Discussion Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Preschool Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. For ages 2-5. Children and caregivers share storytime full of songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays; 30-minute circle time listening to books aloud, then open play and crafts. 978-546-6934.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Holiday Film Series, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. View 1946 American Christmas fantasy film directed by Frank Capra and starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. Rated PG. Bring snacks and covered drinks.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Teens Dungeons and Dragons Club, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Space is limited, imaginations are not. Registration required at 978-546-6934.
Poetry Writing adult group workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
The Rockport American Legion Band celebrates Christmas, 7 p.m., Den-Mar Rehabilitation Center, 44 South St. 617-739-1160.
saturday, dec. 21
Saturday Crafts in the Children Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop in, craft supplies will be set up. 978-546-6934.
1990 holiday film classic with Macauley Culkin, 2 to 4:30 in the Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. With hot cocoa and holiday candy. PG.
Rockport’s 74th Annual Live Christmas Pageant, 5 p.m., torch lit procession from Dock Square to the Congregational Church. Presented by Rockport Art Association and Museum. Rain date: following day, same time. For more information or to participate, call 978-546-6604.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Will Ferrell in a 2003 Christmas film fantasy, 2 to 4 p.m. in the Brenner Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. With cocoa and holiday candy. PG.
Monday, Dec. 23
Which Craft? in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
Greek to Modern Drama Discussion Group, 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room of the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
The Rockport Public Library closes, 3 p.m. for Christmas.
wednesday, Dec. 25
The Rockport Public Library closed for Christmas.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday mornings
Which Craft? in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
