Tuesday, Feb. 11
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children with caregivers for songs, rhymes, stories, fingerplays. Call 978-546-6934.
Rockport Exchange Annual Meeting, 7 to 8 p.m., Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St. Open to the public. Includes an overview of the nonprofit’s work in creating economic and cultural opportunities for local food producers and makers. For information, email rockportexchange01966@gmail.com or visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Classic movie matinee featuring 1954 fantasy/musical starring Gene Kelly and Van Johnson, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Rated G. Snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-6934.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Duplicate Bridge, 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Cookie decorating party celebrates Valentine’s Day, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Library will supply cookies and decorating materials. Registration required at 978-546-6934.
Filling Our Hearts With Love Through Valentines Meditation, 7 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Register at 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Feb. 15
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. Call 978-546-6934.
For the Love of Winter – Two-hour brisk ski/hike around the hills and dales of Bayview and quarry trails, 1 to 3 p.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127, meet at parking lot. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m., the day before at 857-268-6024.
Current release screening of a drama starring Cynthia Erivo as an escaped slave, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Rated PG-13. Snacks and covered drinks OK.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Winter Birding for Beginners, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park, Gott Avenue at Route 127. Meet in parking lot. Sturdy, warm footwear/boots/yak traks, clothing layers, and wear sunscreen. All ages. Free. Bad weather cancels by message by 3 p.m. the day before at 857-268-6024.
Adult discussion group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Discussing “Slaughterhouse-Five,” by Kurt Vonnegut. New members welcome.
monday, Feb. 17
Rockport library closed for President’s Day
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Baby playgroup early literacy for caregivers with infants, 10 a.m., Children’s Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Interactive; up to 18 months welcome.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Rockport Council on Aging Estate Planning workshop, 12:30 p.m., with attorney Troy Sullivan. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Classic movie matinee of 1957 musical starring Frank Sinatra, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Snacks and covered drinks OK.
Plato Discussion Group meets, 4 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Discussing Great Dialogues of Plato with W.H.D Rouse translation (2008 edition). New members welcome.
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Trustees Room, Rockport Library, 17 School St. Register at library’s website or 978-546-6934.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Adult Poetry Readers Book Club meets, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Brenner Room, 17 School St. To discuss Political Poems. New members welcome.
sunday, feb. 23
Spiran Hall screens “Sirkka,” a documentary of Cape Ann Finnish-Americans based on memories of 99-year-old Sirkka Tuomi Holm, 7 p.m., followed by discussion, coffee and Nisu. Questions? Call Valerie Nelson at 978-283-7569
monday, Feb. 24
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
wednesday, Feb. 26
Earth Day 2020 free Wednesday series on climate change, 6 to 8 p.m., live-streamed at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., from Northeastern University’s School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs. Free, sponsored by the Rockport Conservation Commission’s Subcommittee.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Friday, Feb. 28
Runa , 7:30pm, Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport, handicap-accessible.
saturday, Feb. 29
On Saturdays We Craft!, all day in the Children’s Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Craft tables and supplies will be set up for drop-in crafting. 978-546-6934.
monday, march 2
Monday Morning Crafting, 11 a.m., in the Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Work on needlecraft projects with kindred creatives. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/unit ($48/unit for seniors ages 60 and up). Handheld weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
second Thursday of each month
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
wednesday, Feb. 19
Global Development video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series.
wednesday, Feb. 26
Migration and Refugees video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series.
wednesday, March 11
Colonialism and Indigenous Peoples video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series.
March 18
The Energy Picture: Fossil Fuel and Alternative Energy video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series.
April 1
Policy, Politics, and Regulation: The Green New Deal and Beyond video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series.
April 8
The Climate Change Narrative: Activism &Youth &Media, video live-screening program, 6 to 8 p.m., Rockport Public Libtrary, 17 School St. Part of a weekly series.
Valerie Nelson, (978) 283-7569
