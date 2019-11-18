Tuesday, Nov. 19
Rockport Community Preservation Committee Workshop for 2020 applications, 6 p.m., Police Station Community Room, 168 Main St. Projects: historical preservation, open space acquisition, recreation, and affordable housing. Applications may be submitted by Rockport committees, departments and nonprofits.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. See a 1959 Alfred Hitchcock suspense thriller starring Cary Grant and Eva Marie Saint. Not rated. 978-546-6934, www.rockportlibrary.org.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons Club meets, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Register at 978-546-6934.
Poetry Writing Workshop, 4 to 6 p.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. An adult group meeting in the Trustees Room. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Film Screening, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Current release screening of a movie about a young man with Down syndrome who runs away to follow his dream. Rated PG-13. 978-546-6934, www.rockportlibrary.org.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Film Screening, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Thanksgiving comedy from 1987 starring Steve Martin and John Candy. Rated R. 978-546-6934, www.rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Nov. 25
Greek to modern drama discussion group, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Discuss “State of the Union” by Howard Lindsay and Russell Crouse. New members welcome. 978-546-6934, www.rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Morning Storytime for Pre-schoolers ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Children and caregivers share joyful stories, songs and play time. 978-546-6934, www.rockportlibrary.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Rockport Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
Thursday, Nov. 28
Rockport Public Library closed for Thanksgiving
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals, call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Monday, dec. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets. Lunch on your own. Leave for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Book & Author Fair, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Brackett’s Oceanview Restaurant, 25 Main St. Meet local authors and buy their books for holiday gift-giving. Tree lighting and Christmas carols follow in Dock Square. Refreshments.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in and create with fellow crafters. 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Monday mornings
Which Craft? in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Work on your needlecraft project while you network with fellow creatives.
