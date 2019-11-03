Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Exploring Racism and White Privilege: An adult Group Discussion Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. Call 978-546-3259.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. Call 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Classic movie matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 1961 romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly. Snacks, covered drinks are OK. Call 978-546-6934.
thursday, nov. 7
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. Call 978-546-2573.
Community “traditional songbook” Sing Along, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society, 4 Cleaves St. Free for all; bring an instrument, if you like.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. Call 978-546-6934.
Current release screening, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 2017 American biographical drama about Iraq War veterans. Snacks and covered drinks OK. Call 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays; circle time for listening to books aloud. Call 978-546-6934.
wednesday, nov. 13
History Book Club discussion group, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. This week: the History of Farming in America. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Adult Poetry Readers Club, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss: “Olio” by Tyehimba Jess. New members welcome. Call 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals, call Gail at 617-967-5446.
