Sunday, Sept. 1
Alex‘s Lemonade Stand Foundation fundraiser, 11 a.m., at GiftsWithHope.com store, 49 Bearskin Neck. To help support pediatric cancer research. For more information, call Jill at 508-843-1165
Monday, sept. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Thursday, Sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
Rockport’s fourth annual Coastsweep, Cape Hedge Beach, end of South Street, rain or shine. To volunteer, contact Geralyn Falco at 978-546-5005 or gfalco@rockportma.gov.
On Screen presents an epic biographical musical based on the life of Elton John, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Rockport Public Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Rated R.
Mari Martin and The Lucky Boys, 7:30 p.m., Old Sloop Coffeehouse, First Congregational Church, 12 School St. Handicapped-accessible. Tickets $10 in advance, $12 at the door; $5 for juniors, $24 for families. Visit http://oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, email info@oldsloopcoffeehouse.org, or call 978-309-9667.
Monday, Sept. 9
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create to with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour at noon. Dan Jaffe, propagator and stock bed grower at the New England Wild Flower Society presents “Native New England Plants” at 1 p.m. All welcome; $5 for nonmembers.
Exploring Racism and White Privilege: A Group Discussion Series, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. New members welcome. 978-546-6934
tuesday, sept. 10
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
Wednesday, sept. 11
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., A futuristic dystopia based on Margaret Atwood’s novel. Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. Not rated.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome.
thursday, sept. 12
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Knitting, Crocheting and Quilting Projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
saturday, Sept. 14
Classic Movie Matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Current release featuring the King of the Monsters, Rockport Library Brenner Room, 17 School St. PG-13.
sunday, sept. 15
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Monday, sept. 16
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Flu Shots, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, administered by the VNA. Bring your insurance card. Most people will be covered by Medicare. No appointments needed.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Medicare vs. Private Care Presentation, 10:30 a.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Aberdeen Home Care discusses the differences between Medicare Home Care and private care. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Slide presentation of commercial fishing trip to George’s Bank, 1 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, with Rockport resident Peter Ferrante. Q&A follows. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Charlie Cards, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. CATA will take applications for the Senior Charlie Discount Card. The cost is $3; for 60+ with government issued ID. No registration is required.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Monday, oct. 5
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
tuesday, oct. 6
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
wednesday, Oct. 7
Rockport Garden Club, noon, Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social hour followed at 1 p.m. by Attleboro master gardener Kathy Gariepy on “Developing a Bulb Garden.” Public invited, $5 contribution for nonmembers.
thursday, oct. 8
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diease) Presentation, 12:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, with Joan Fitzpatrick from the VNA. Tools to help manage your condition and improve your health. Call to register, 978-546-2573.
sunday, oct. 20
Birding 101, 8 to 10 a.m., Halibut Point State Park. Two-hour walk over easy to moderate trails. Meet in parking lot off Route 128 (Exit 9), take Route 127 north. Dress appropriately, boots advisable.
Monday, Nov. 4
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in to create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
Rockport Garden Club Annual Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway. Social half-hour followed by business meeting at noon. Bill Graham, proprietor of About Beautiful Things Ltd. in Salem, presents “The Holidays — Let’s Get Ready!” at 1 p.m.
tuesday, nov. 5
Al-Anon meeting, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church, 36 Broadway. 978-546-2093.
thursday, nov. 7
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects at Rockport Senior Center, 1 to 1:30 p.m., 58 Broadway, 978-546-2573.
------------------
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym ay Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and. towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Congregate Meal Site
SeniorCare lunches are served Monday-Friday at 11:30AM. All seniors are welcome to attend. Meals must be enjoyed at the Senior Center. Reservations should be made at least 24 hours in advance for the daily lunch, 48 hours in advance for the special lunches by calling Michelle at 978-546-5027.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. 978-546-2573 .
Monday mornings
‘Which Craft’ in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St.
Stop in create with your fellow crafters. 978-546-6934
978-546-6934
Monday, Sept. 16
Flu Shots, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, administered by the VNA. Bring your insurance card. Most people will be covered by Medicare. No appointments needed.
.
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.