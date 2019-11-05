Wednesday, Nov. 6
Classic movie matinee, 2 to 4 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 1961 romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly. Snacks, covered drinks are OK. 978-546-6934.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
thursday, nov. 7
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Knitting, crocheting and quilting projects, 1 to 1:30 p.m., Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway. 978-546-2573.
Community “traditional songbook” Sing Along, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Society, 4 Cleaves St. Free for all; bring an instrument, if you like.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Current release screening, 2 to 4:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. 2017 American biographical drama about Iraq War veterans. Snacks and covered drinks OK. 978-546-6934.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Pre-school storytime for ages 2-5, 10:15 a.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Songs, rhymes, stories, and fingerplays; circle time for listening to books aloud. 978-546-6934.
wednesday, nov. 13
History Book Club discussion group, 7 to 9 p.m., Trustees Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. This week: the History of Farming in America. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Thursday, Nov. 14
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Adult Poetry Readers Club, 4 to 5:30 p.m., Brenner Room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. To discuss “Olio” by Tyehimba Jess. New members welcome. 978-546-6934.
Company 2 Heroes Service Dog Training, 7 p.m., Lt. Col. Kathryn Can Auken on how man’s best friend can be a vet’s best medicine, Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave., call 978-500-5593.
Friday, Nov. 15
R-Rated Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr at Rockport Community House, doors open 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m., 58 Broadway. Benefit for the Friends of Rockport Athletics (FRA). BYOB. Tickets $25 at rockportfra@gmail.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Rockport- Community Preservation Committee Workshop for 2020 applications, 6 p.m., Police Station Community Room. Projects: historical preservation, open space acquisition, recreation, and affordable housing. Applications may be submitted by Rockport committees, departments and nonprofits
Thursday, Nov. 21
Duplicate Bridge, noon to 3:30 p.m., Rockport Community Center, 58 Broadway. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Happy Thanksgiving.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
Get crafty in the children’s room, Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Drop-in crafts. 978-546-6934.
Pigeon Cove Circle “Christmas in the Cove” Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Cove Circle Center, Breakwater Avenue. For table rentals, call Gail at 617-967-5446.
Monday, dec. 2
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome. Tuesday, Dec. 3
Rockport COA’s trip to Merrimack, New Hampshire, outlet, 9 a.m. departure. Shop the outlets and lunch on your own, returns for home at 2 p.m. $10 per person. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rockport COA.
Monday, dec. 29
“Which Craft” in the Trustees Room, 11 a.m., Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Stop in create with your fellow crafters. Call 978-546-6934.
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop-ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60 per unit ($48 per unit for seniors 60 and older). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop-ins welcome.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Rockport COA’s trip to the Norman Rockwell Museum and lunch at the Red Lion Inn and Bright Nights, depart at 7 a.m., returns about 8:30 p.m. $99 per person. Experience a light display in Springfield.
------------------
Monday
Yoga with Janet Green Garrison, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., library at Rockport Middle School/ High School, 24 Jerden’s Lane. $75 per session/$15 per class. Drop ins welcome.
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. $60/Unit ($48/Unit for seniors 60+). Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
Wednesday
Fitness class with Marsha Whelan, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., gym at Rockport Elementary School, 34 Jerden’s Lane. Hand-held weights (3 to 8 pounds), drinking water, mat and towel. Drop ins welcome!
North Shore VNA Nurse, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Thursday of each month, Senior Center, 58 Broadway. The nurse is available to check blood pressure, pulse, do heart and lung monitoring, diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointment are necessary.
first Thursday of month
Seniors’ Open Door Mobile Market, 10 to 11 a.m. Sponsored by the Council on Aging along with the Open Door and SeniorCare. Applications available at the Mobile Market and the Senior Center. Please bring your own bags with you. Call 978-546-2573.
